Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in a rural area east of Tofield.

On March 13, police were called to Highway 626. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was treated for his injuries.

RCMP and Edmonton police arrested two suspects in connection with the case, but a third is still at large.

Tony Marie Boyd-Watt, 20, of Edmonton has been charged with pointing a firearm and property related offences and has been released on conditions.

Rylie David Jason Homeniuk, 21, of Edmonton has been charged with attempted murder as well as property and firearms offences. He is still in custody.

Cody Cameron Nicholls, 19, of Edmonton is wanted for attempted murder, and is currently at large.

Nicholls is described as a white man, 5’4” tall weighing 170 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, a cross tattoo between his eyebrows, a star tattoo below his right eye, and a 99 tattoo below his left eye.

Anyone who sees Nicholls is warned not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. If you have information about Nicholls’ whereabouts, call Tofield RCMP at 780-662-3352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tofield is about 80 kilometres east of Edmonton.