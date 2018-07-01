Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP seize drugs, weapons in Wetaskiwin raid
Police searched the home of a Wetaskiwin man on June 21, 2018 and have arrested him on multiple charges (RCMP).
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 11:38AM MDT
A man has been charged with multiple offences after police searched his home last week.
After Maskwacis RCMP executed a search warrant in partnership with Wetaskiwin RCMP on June 21, 65-year old Ivan Schell was arrested and charged.
Police said the search turned up multiple stun guns, an air pistol, bear spray, drugs and a significant amount of cash.
He was arrested at his Wetaskiwin home and is being charged with the following:
- Six counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cannabis)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)
- Proceeds of crime over $5,000
RCMP said Schell was released from jail on numerous conditions after appearing in front of a Justice of the Peace.
His next court appearance is July 17.