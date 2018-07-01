

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A man has been charged with multiple offences after police searched his home last week.

After Maskwacis RCMP executed a search warrant in partnership with Wetaskiwin RCMP on June 21, 65-year old Ivan Schell was arrested and charged.

Police said the search turned up multiple stun guns, an air pistol, bear spray, drugs and a significant amount of cash.

He was arrested at his Wetaskiwin home and is being charged with the following:

Six counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cannabis)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

RCMP said Schell was released from jail on numerous conditions after appearing in front of a Justice of the Peace.

His next court appearance is July 17.