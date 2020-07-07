EDMONTON -- RCMP closed roads and brought a tactical team and armoured vehicle to Spruce Grove Tuesday night in what Mounties called an “unfolding situation” in an 8:22 p.m. news alert.

The armoured response was centred in the Broxton Park neighbourhood, with at least a dozen RCMP vehicles and an ambulance staging at McLeod Ave and Linden Street.

Just after 9 p.m. an RCMP officer confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the situation was concluded and police were seen packing up.