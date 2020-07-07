Advertisement
RCMP tactical team, armoured vehicle brought in for 'situation' in Spruce Grove
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 9:18PM MDT
EDMONTON -- RCMP closed roads and brought a tactical team and armoured vehicle to Spruce Grove Tuesday night in what Mounties called an “unfolding situation” in an 8:22 p.m. news alert.
The armoured response was centred in the Broxton Park neighbourhood, with at least a dozen RCMP vehicles and an ambulance staging at McLeod Ave and Linden Street.
Just after 9 p.m. an RCMP officer confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the situation was concluded and police were seen packing up.