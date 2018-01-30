Police in Red Deer are trying to identify a suspect in the investigation over a shoplifting incident back in early December, 2017.

RCMP said the incident took place at a Red Deer grocery store on December 4, when the suspect reportedly left the store with packages of meat hidden in his clothing. Police said a staff member tried to stop him, but the suspect pushed her and fled.

The staff member suffered a broken finger in the struggle.

Police have since obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, and are still trying to identify him.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Between 21 and 25-years-old

Between 180 cm (5’11”) and 183 cm (6’) in height

Skinny build

Blonde hair, no facial hair

The suspect was wearing a navy blue zip-up Adidas jacket, with white stripes on the sleeves, a hoodie underneath, dark pants, white sneakers, and a black toque with large white lettering that appeared to say “Molson Canadian.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).