Police in Red Deer are trying to track down the owner of a passport recovered in mid-December.

RCMP said the passport was recovered on December 13, during an arrest as part of a stolen property investigation.

The Second World War-era German passport has a photograph and the name Franz Laue, and police believe it could be of sentimental or historical significance to its owner.

Police said they have reached out to a number of families with that last name, but haven’t been able to track down the correct owner.

RCMP are asking anyone who believes they are the owner of the passport to contact Red Deer RCMP Exhibits staff at 403-406-2574 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Police said anyone attempting to claim the passport will be asked to provide description details for parts of the passport not released by police, or other details to prove ownership.