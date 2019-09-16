

CTV News Edmonton





The city is removing the red crosswalks on 124 Street.

The crosswalks were installed last summer between 102 and 111 Avenue with the intent to bring attention to crosswalks and increase aesthetic appeal.

It’s expected it will take a week to remove the crosswalks.

The city says the material used in the design of the crosswalks is deteriorating more quickly than expected and must be removed for safety reasons.

The crosswalks cost just over $100,000 to install.