Red crosswalks to be removed from 124 Street for safety reasons: City
City crews removing a red crosswalk on 124 Street on Monday, Sept. 16. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 10:01AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 11:15AM MDT
The city is removing the red crosswalks on 124 Street.
The crosswalks were installed last summer between 102 and 111 Avenue with the intent to bring attention to crosswalks and increase aesthetic appeal.
It’s expected it will take a week to remove the crosswalks.
The city says the material used in the design of the crosswalks is deteriorating more quickly than expected and must be removed for safety reasons.
The crosswalks cost just over $100,000 to install.