

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two Red Deer residents are facing dozens of charges in the theft of multiple vehicles throughout parts of central Alberta.

Leduc RCMP initially deployed the central district’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to arrest two individuals wanted by police. The suspects, Annette Brown, 21, and Eric Michael Unger, 28, were wanted on a combined total of six warrants from Leduc, Red Deer, and Blackfalds.

The CRU was lead to Hinton, where Brown and Unger had been using a stolen recreational vehicle. The pair fled to Westlock in a pair of Camaros they allegedly stole from a local residence.

On August 31, Westlock RCMP received a complaint of a stolen Dodge pickup from a Ford dealership. RCMP tied Unger to the theft, and alleged he had been dropped off by Brown in a yellow Camaro.

On September 1, Westlock RCMP were tipped off that both the stolen pickup and suspect Camaro were at a gas station. When RCMP responded, the drivers rammed two police vehicles while fleeing the location. The police briefly pursued, but called it off a short time later.

Police set up a spike strip, and the Camaro was driven into the ditch an attempt to avoid it. Brown was arrested and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The CRU located and arrested the second suspect at 7:30 p.m. that evening near a stolen Ford F350.

In total, police recovered the Ford F350, the Dodge pickup from the Hinton dealership, two Camaros (the second of which was located on September 2 in Wabamun, 67 kilometers west of Edmonton), and the recreational vehicle.

Unger and Brown received 20 and 17 charges, respectively, related to breaking and entering, possession of property criminally obtained, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

They appeared in court September 4.