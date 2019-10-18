With the provincial budget looming, the City of Red Deer is preparing to have less funding headed its way.

Every year Red Deer receives money from the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) grant, which is described as a "key source of revenue" by the city. The amount Red Deer has received over the last number of years has fluctuated, and the city is preparing for the downward trend to continue.

“While we recognize we are in an era of economic austerity, we hope the province will take measures to minimize impacts on Albertans," said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.

The mayor adds that the city is paying special attention to what the province will do in regards to the hospital, a local shelter and more crown prosecutors.

“Over the last few years, our province has been in a recession, which is felt by every Albertan, including us as a municipality. We will continue to advocate on behalf of our citizens to ensure we receive the investment and support our community needs to serve our citizens," said Veer.

“When it comes to essential services that are not solely municipally managed, there is an expectation from several levels of government to provide the necessary funding to continue services,” said Red Deer city manager Allan Seabrooke. “When funding is minimized or cut off at the provincial or federal level, there is often downloading to the municipality, and when we’re already minimizing our budget in every area, we can’t afford to fund the shortfall.”

The provincial budget will be tabled on Oct. 24.