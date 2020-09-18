EDMONTON -- Alberta Sheriffs have obtained a court order to lock a house in Red Deer because of ongoing drug activity.

The order took effect at noon on Friday for 75 Patterson Crescent, and will last for 90 days. It gave sheriffs the authority to board up the house, change the locks, and put a fence around the property.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit started investigating the house back in 2019 after receiving a number of complaints about drug activity on the property.

SCAN members also observed multiple drug transactions, and an unusual amount of people visiting the property on foot or bicycle.

Red Deer RCMP responded to 51 calls to the house between January 2019 and July 2020.

In July, RCMP executed a search warrant at the property and seized a small amount of fentanyl. Investigators found used needles in the house and scattered near three sheds in the yard that appeared to be used for injecting drugs.

SCAN also obtained a community safety order against the property owner on Sept. 9 that will remain in place until Sept. 9, 2021. Investigators will continue to monitor the property for the duration.

Since it was created in 2008, SCAN has worked with law enforcement agencies to shut down properties being used for illegal activities. The unit has investigated more than 5,800 properties and issued more than 80 community safety orders.

You can report a suspicious property online.