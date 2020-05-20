EDMONTON -- A Red Deer man accused of assaulting his girlfriend has been charged with attempted murder.

RCMP say a 20-year-old woman was "severely beaten" at the man’s home on May 17.

She escaped by running to a passing vehicle, whose driver took her to hospital.

Among the charges the 39-year-old man accused of assault faces are attempted murder, uttering threats, and damage to property.

Police thanked the bystander who drove the woman to hospital and said the RCMP domestic violence unit would provide support to the survivor.

"If you are a victim of domestic violence or you suspect domestic violence is happening to someone else, call the Domestic Violence Unit at 403-406-2330, or dial 9-1-1 if an emergency."