EDMONTON -- Central Alberta Mounties are looking for three young men who beat and stabbed a man in a Ponoka park last week.

The victim told police he was sitting on a bench by the museum just after midnight on Aug. 5 when he was approached by three males who appeared to be 19 to 20 years old. He said he was stabbed in the stomach and punched several times.

Paramedics took him to hospital, but he was expected to survive.

The suspects appeared First Nations, police said, and were wearing dark sweatpants and hoodies. One of the sweatshirts was white-and-black checkered and zippered.

Tips can be submitted to Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“This type of random attack is rare in our community,” Sgt. Erin St-Cyr said. “We’re committed to finding out who is responsible and determining the motivation behind what happened.”