EDMONTON -- Coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak at Red Deer’s Olymel pork plant are still on the rise, even though the plant has been shut down temporarily.

On Friday, an Alberta Health Services official said 426 cases had been tied to the outbreak, up 83 from the last report on Tuesday.

There are currently 212 active cases, up 12.

Darwin Doloque, 35, a worker at the plant, died from COVID-19 on Jan. 28.

Olymel agreed to temporarily shut the plant down on Monday after pressure from the workers’ union.