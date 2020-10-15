EDMONTON -- Ponoka RCMP arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant after he was found asleep in a stolen truck.

On Oct. 10, just after 9 p.m., Ponoka RCMP responded to a civilian report of a suspicious truck driving around in Lacombe County.

The person who reported the suspicious truck made efforts to follow the truck before the driver of the truck attempted to ram the reporter’s vehicle.

Later that night, at 10:15 p.m., the truck was spotted at the Morningside Community Hall. The officer found the truck with a man sleeping inside. The truck had been reported stolen earlier and the man was arrested.

RCMP seized a large tool box full of multiple items including several pry bars, crow bars, drills and grinders, all items associated with break-ins. Police also seized a crossbow.

Bryan Lawrence Moffitt, 23, had four different orders prohibiting him from being in possession of a crossbow.

“In consultation with our community, the Ponoka RCMP has committed to tackling the issue of stolen vehicles and the subsequent crimes which are perpetrated by the criminals driving them” says Staff Sergeant Chris Smiley, the Detachment Commander of Ponoka RCMP.

“We offer thanks to the citizens who alerted us to this vehicle, and remind the community to not engage with unknown, suspicious people. Let the RCMP manage the potential dangers.”

Moffit is facing nine criminal code charges and two provincial charges under the Traffic Safety Act. His charges include possession of stolen property, possession of break in instruments and dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to attend court in Ponoka on Oct. 30.