RED DEER -- Red Deer RCMP are advising the public that there will continue to be officers in the area of Gilbert Crescent overnight.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP altered the public that the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was in the area searching a residence for a suspect.

At 8:20 p.m., they said that the ERT was no longer involved with the police activity at the scene, but that the investigation was ongoing.

RCMP did not say if anyone had been arrested. Officers are expected to be in the area overnight and into Wednesday.