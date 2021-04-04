RED DEER -- Red Deer RCMP are searching for 14-year-old Michelle Giroux, who was last seen on April 1.

Giroux is described by RCMP as Indigenous and African Canadian, 119 pounds and 5’8” tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black shoes and a black jacket.

The teen was seen leaving a home in Red Deer at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on Giroux is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.