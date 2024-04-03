EDMONTON
Regina man charged after Alberta casino robbed at gunpoint last November

St. Albert RCMP say this man robbed Century Casino on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Supplied) St. Albert RCMP say this man robbed Century Casino on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Supplied)

One person has been charged in the robbery of an Alberta casino last year.

Century Casino in St. Albert was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 12, 2023.

After a long investigation, Mounties travelled to Regina, Sask., and on March 26 arrested a suspect.

The 49-year-old Regina man has since been charged with:

  • Robbery with an imitation firearm;
  • Use of an imitation firearm;
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

The accused was transported from Regina to St. Albert by sheriffs.

He is set to appear in court in St. Albert on April 8.

