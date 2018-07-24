Alberta Justice said fewer Edmonton Remand Centre inmates were refusing food by midday Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, an Alberta Justice spokesperson said 150 inmates had refused their provided breakfast that morning, after 200 had refused their food Monday morning.

By lunch Tuesday, about 50 inmates refused their meal.

CTV News has learned the facility was under a lockdown from July 13 to 15 due to a number of instances of inmates suffering medical distress.

At the time, officials said in two separate cases, two inmates were found unresponsive in their cells. One of those inmates died, the other was taken to hospital.

Six other inmates were also found in medical distress, and they were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

The Alberta Justice spokesperson said: “While we understand that the lockdown was challenging for inmates, it was necessary to ensure that facility was searched and that there was no illicit contraband that would harm inmates and staff.”

Inmates still had access to food from other sources, officials said, including canteen purchases.

Officials are working with inmates to determine and address their concerns, while Alberta Health Services staff monitors their health.