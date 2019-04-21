

CTV Edmonton





The city is looking at expanding Edmonton’s bike lane grid by adding bike lanes on 109 or 110 Street.

Currently, 109 Street has six lanes between Saskatchewan Drive and 76 Avenue. The addition of bike lanes would cut lanes for vehicles down to four.

“One lane is already a bus lane, so if you didn't need the bus lane on the one way, it wouldn't make a whole lot of difference to the traffic. But on the other side it's not a bus lane,” Councillor Ben Henderson, who represents the area told CTV News.

A feasibility report shows the 109 Street route would have better connectivity to the High Level Bridge, but installing the bike lanes and signal changes would cost $1.2 million more than installing them on 110 Street.

“I'm very undecided on it,” Henderson said. “I'm beginning to think 110 makes more sense but I think it was worth looking at.”

Danielle Meunier is a cyclist who uses the city’s bike paths every day, even in winter. She’s in favour of the 109 Street route.

“109 street right now is super car centric, it's not enjoyable to walk on it's very dangerous to bike on.”

“There's really only the two key protected lanes on 83rd and 76th, so it's quite a far distance apart.”

A report on the 109 Street will be on the agenda at council committee this week.