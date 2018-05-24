A group of goslings was stranded on a two-storey building in Edmonton, but luckily, a local animal rescue group was just a phone call away.

WILDNorth (formerly known as the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Edmonton) receives up to 120 calls a day during the warm-weather months. Thursday was no different.

“We got a call about some goslings, some baby geese, that needed some rescuing. They’re on a second-storey balcony and can’t get off the balcony to the ground, where mom needs to lead them to water,” Dale Gienow, the group’s wildlife rescue specialist, said.

The six goslings were scooped up and brought to ground level, where they were reunited with their parents.

“I think I have the best job in Edmonton and the best part of it is when you get to release those animals back into the wild where they belong,” he said.

WILDNorth rescues roughly 3,000 animals each year, and 80 per cent of them come during the summer months, Gienow said.

The first annual Edmonton Wildlife Festival is taking place at the John Janzen Nature Centre on Saturday, 2. The event is free and donations are encouraged. The money raised will help support WILDNorth.

With files from Dez Melenka