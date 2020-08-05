EDMONTON -- Seba Beach west of Edmonton has closed its beach to the public.

The summer village on Lake Wabamun made the decision to help protect residents as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"Beach closure signage has been posted effective immediately in an effort to deal with the overcrowding of the municipal beaches and safety of our local residents," its website reads.

Beaches around the province have been crowded in recent weeks as people try to make the most of the warm weather.

But public health officials continue to warn against gathering in large groups, encouraging physical distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“That kind of conduct, unfortunately, could jeopardize the progress that we have made," Premier Jason Kenney said in July after hundreds of people crowded the beach at Sylvan Lake. "We are not done with COVID, but we are learning how to live with it and our future success depends entirely on not letting our guard down.”

Alberta has had 11,146 cases of COVID-19 and 201 deaths as of Tuesday, Aug. 4.