Residents rescued from St. Albert apartment fire
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:21AM MDT
Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building early Wednesday morning. (Source: St. Albert Firefighters/Twitter)
EDMONTON -- Residents of a St. Albert apartment building had to be rescued from their balconies after an early morning fire on Wednesday.
Flames broke out at the building on the south side of the city around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews from Edmonton and Spruce Grove were called in to help deal with the blaze.
This is a developing news story. More details will be provided as they become available.