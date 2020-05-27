EDMONTON -- Residents of a St. Albert apartment building had to be rescued from their balconies after an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Flames broke out at the building on the south side of the city around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews from Edmonton and Spruce Grove were called in to help deal with the blaze.

Crews from all 3 stations including off duty call ins with mutual aid help from Edmonton, Spruce Grove and multiple AHS EMS units responded to large apartment fire in south St Albert early this morning. Residents had to be rescued off balconies with ladders due to heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/f6lSExN2iN — St Albert Firefighters (@saffu2130) May 27, 2020

