EDMONTON -- Bookworms will have to wait just a little bit longer to visit the Stanley A. Milner Library, after Edmonton Public Library announced Saturday it’s facing a bit of a delay during its overhaul.

The library closed for renovations at the end of 2016, with renewal work beginning in January 2017.

The $84.5-million restoration was set to be completed by Feb. 14 2020.

On Saturday, EPL tweeted it will share the library’s new opening date in the new year.

Hello library lovers, our #ThinkTank is almost done but we need more time. We've been working hard to make our downtown library the best it can be, and want to ensure when we open our doors it's as special as we've always imagined. We'll share a new opening date in the new year.

The library first opened in 1967, and was renamed in honour of Stanley A. Milner for his lifetime of commitment to EPL in 1996.