EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will be donning a new retro style alternate jersey in the upcoming season.

The NHL unveiled its adidas Reverse Retro look for all 31 teams Monday morning.

Each jersey was inspired by sweaters worn in past seasons that were considered to be historically significant.

The Oilers jersey is a nod to the team’s first NHL season in 1979.

Edmonton’s Reverse Retro jersey is the first Oilers jersey to feature an orange yoke on a white base.

The jerseys will be worn in designated rivalry games in the upcoming season.

This will be the first time in the league’s history that every team has taken part in an alternate jersey program.

The Oilers teased the new look online on Nov. 12

The new alternate jerseys will be available for fans to purchase starting Dec. 1.