EDMONTON -- A stretch of River Valley Road near and underneath the Groat Bridge has closed due to roadwork until mid-February.

The closure was expected to begin last week but was delayed by the city's run of extreme cold temperatures.

The shutdown also inclues the shared use path under the bridge.

The city says the closure is for the next major phase of demolition work on the east side of the crossing. It says the road and path are needed as staging areas while work continues and advises anyone who normally uses the shared path to steer clear.

“We really want Edmontonians who use that shared-use path under the bridge to know there is not a nearby detour that is safe—and we studied them all,” said Sam El Mohtar on the city's website.

“It is a much better plan to steer clear of the area and use other routes instead of travelling down into the ravine system expecting that you’ll be able to get through under the bridge during that period.”