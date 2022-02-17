Road conditions possible cause of Sherwood Park crash: police

Everyone involved in a crash in Sherwood Park Thursday morning sustained only minor injuries, police say.

Police are investigating road conditions as a possible cause of the crash involving an empty school bus and a car on Baseline Road near Crimson Drive.

Neither vehicle had been cleared from the scene by the time CTV News Edmonton arrived; the car's passenger side was crushed and it appeared the school bus had crashed into a light standard.

Officials on scene said both drivers were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons only. A child who was in the car sustained minor injuries.