EDMONTON -- Police arrested a man who was allegedly in the act of robbing the Bonnyville Legion on Monday morning.

Officers quickly determined after arriving at the scene that the thief was still inside the building.

The thief left the area on foot, and police chased after him. He was arrested at a local home.

Randy Cardinal, 32, has been charged with break-and-enter, possessing break in tools, obstruction and possession of property obtained by crime.

Cardinal has also been charged with a robbery at a local shoe store.

He will appear in court on Feb. 25.