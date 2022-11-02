Ryan Smyth, Lee Fogolin talk about the honour of being inducted to Oilers Hall of Fame

Two Oilers greats are about to be inducted to the inaugural class of the Oilers Hall of Fame.

Ryan Smyth and Lee Fogolin will be officially enshrined in the newly established hall of fame during an on-ice ceremony before Thursday's match against New Jersey.

The pair are scheduled to speak about the honour on Wednesday. Watch the news conference live at 10 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Fogolin and Smyth are joining a number of former players who were automatically inducted by virtue of their banner honour, including Wayne Gretzky, Grant Fuhr, Jari Kurri, Al Hamilton, and Mark Messier.

Inductees' names are permanently displayed on the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place.

Eleven people were appointed to the hall of fame's selection committee. Each will serve an initial three-year term and may serve up to 15 years.