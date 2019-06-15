Hundreds of shoe lovers filled West Edmonton Mall Saturday to catch a glimpse of a fashion icon.

Sarah Jessica Parker was at the mall for the opening of her shoe boutique. The store is the first standalone location in the country.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker was founded in 2014 by Parker and George Malkemus III with the collection being based out of New York City.

The actress and fashion lover marked the event by attending a fashion show at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace.

Parker said that the idea to bring her business to Edmonton was brought to her attention by developers.

“They were under the impression that this business could work really well here and we were thrilled,” said Parker. “We were also equally thrilled to learn about Edmonton."

The Sex and the City actress also praised the smooth transition from turning a business idea into a reality.

“The people that we've worked with and have been involved with have been amazing, everybody on the Canadian end, the Edmontonian end.”

Parker stuck around the luxury shoe store just by Bourbon Street for a couple hours to meet customers and sign purchases.

With files from 104.9 Virgin Radio’s Mariah McDonnell