EDMONTON -- A Regina, Sask., man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman found dead after a fire northeast of Edmonton.

Mario Bernier, 55, also faces one count of arson and indignity to human remains.

A woman’s body was found in December 2019 after a fire in a mobile home.

Police say the victim was 41-year-old Boyle resident Melissa Lyne.

Bernier is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Sept. 17, 2020.