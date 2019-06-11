A school bus driver who was driving erratically with kids on board in west Edmonton Tuesday afternoon was arrested.

EPS received a report of a school bus being driven erratically in the area of Glastonbury Boulevard and Granville Link at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Police were told the bus driver was seen "driving over a curb, knocking over a street sign, stopping in the middle of the road and weaving in and out of the lane."

The driver was pulled over in the area of Hemingway Road and 57 Avenue at 3:41 p.m., EPS said.

There were approximately 20 elementary students on the bus, but none of them were injured.

Another bus was sent to take the kids home.

The 39-year-old female driver was arrested and charges are pending against her.