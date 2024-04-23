EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • School bus driver charged after crash in northern Alberta

    Five children and two adults were hospitalized after a school bus crash in northern Alberta on Monday.

    An eastbound truck hit the bus as it was crossing Highway 43 at Williamson Provincial Park Road, an entrance to the campground on Sturgeon Lake it is named after.

    Police confirmed the bus driver stopped at Williamson Provincial Park Road before beginning to cross Highway 43.

    Mounties in a news release on Tuesday did not say how many people were on the bus, only that the seven hospitalized sustained various injuries. All were released by Tuesday.

    The bus driver was ticketed for two violations under the Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulation, including for failing to proceed when safe after stopping. 

