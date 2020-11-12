EDMONTON -- Students at an Edmonton Catholic School will be learning online for the next two weeks after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting Friday, Nov. 13, students at St. Francis of Assisi Elementary will start learn at home until Monday, Nov. 23.

A spokesperson said all staff members along with 54 students in four classes, are self-isolating.

Substitute teachers are working at the school on Thursday.

There are 254 students enrolled at the school.