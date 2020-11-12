Advertisement
School shifts to online learning temporarily after staff COVID-19 outbreak
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 2:22PM MST
EDMONTON -- Students at an Edmonton Catholic School will be learning online for the next two weeks after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Starting Friday, Nov. 13, students at St. Francis of Assisi Elementary will start learn at home until Monday, Nov. 23.
A spokesperson said all staff members along with 54 students in four classes, are self-isolating.
Substitute teachers are working at the school on Thursday.
There are 254 students enrolled at the school.