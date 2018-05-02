Slave Lake RCMP are investigating after a teenage boy fell into the Athabasca River.

RCMP were called at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, over reports the teenager had fallen from the Highway 2 bridge into the river.

Search efforts began immediately. Police said officers, crews with Slave Lake Search and Rescue and the local fire department were still searching along the river Wednesday morning.

“We’re still treating it as a search and rescue, RCMP will make a decision on if and when that changes,” Alex Pavcek, deputy fire chief with Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Services said. “Our goal right now obviously is to find the person that we’re looking for.”

Later Wednesday, RCMP said the missing teen is a 17-year-old male from Slave Lake. His family has been notified.

Here’s the HWY 2 bridge where a 17-year-old boy fell from last night and into Athabasca River. Search & rescue effort ongoing. I’m told area teens have been known to hang out underneath the bridge. pic.twitter.com/92yOkAzfmL — Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) May 2, 2018

With files from Dan Grummett