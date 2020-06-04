EDMONTON -- Friends and family of a missing Indigenous teen that was last spotted in north Edmonton are pleading for help to bring her home.

Celeste Lacendre Napope, 14, was last seen by a friend in the area of 146 Avenue and 117 Street on May 24, Edmonton Police Service said in a release.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., about 200 people were expected to gather in Kinsmen Park to pass out posters and say prayers, according to Lorna Cardinal, a relative of the missing teen.

“Please come help us with postering and searching for Celeste. There will be an online kit as well for people to poster who cannot make it to tonight's event. My family really really appreciates all the support we have received,” Cardinal wrote on Facebook.

Cardinal told CTV News Edmonton that Lacendre Napope had never been missing before.

Police offered this description of Lacendre Napope:

Indigenous

5’3” tall and approximately 128 pounds

Long, straight, light brown hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black/silver/grey top and black and white Nike runners.

Often wears one earing and is currently wearing black nail polish

Police said it was out of character for the teen to be away from home this long and there were concerns for her well-being, but officers did not expect “foul play.”