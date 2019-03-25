Police say a man has turned himself in for a fatal stabbing that happened on Friday.

On March 22, police were called to the Lakewood Village area around 8:25 p.m. The man who was found injured was treated and taken to hospital, but later died.

A Monday autopsy concluded he died from a stab wound and labeled his death a homicide.

Yinyu Nsayi Destivour, 25, reported himself to police on Sunday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and other weapons and breach offences.