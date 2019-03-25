Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Second-degree murder charge laid after man stabbed, killed
A man has died after police were called to a home in Lakewood Village around 8:25 p.m. on Friday for a report of a stabbing.
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 3:33PM MDT
Police say a man has turned himself in for a fatal stabbing that happened on Friday.
On March 22, police were called to the Lakewood Village area around 8:25 p.m. The man who was found injured was treated and taken to hospital, but later died.
A Monday autopsy concluded he died from a stab wound and labeled his death a homicide.
Yinyu Nsayi Destivour, 25, reported himself to police on Sunday.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and other weapons and breach offences.