EDMONTON -- RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to the deaths of two men in a rural community two-and-a-half hours northeast of Edmonton.

Family identified the two men as 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and his uncle, 57-year-old Morris Cardinal.

The pair were found outside a parked truck around 4 a.m. on March 28, with "obvious gunshot wounds," according to RCMP.

Autopsies were completed and the deaths of Sansom and Morris were deemed homicides by gunshots, said RCMP.

A man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but his name will not be released at this time pending a swearing of information, according to RCMP.

RCMP will provide a further update on April 2.