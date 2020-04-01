Second-degree murder charges laid in deaths of Alberta uncle, nephew
Jacob Samson and Morris Cardinal (Supplied)
EDMONTON -- RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to the deaths of two men in a rural community two-and-a-half hours northeast of Edmonton.
Family identified the two men as 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and his uncle, 57-year-old Morris Cardinal.
The pair were found outside a parked truck around 4 a.m. on March 28, with "obvious gunshot wounds," according to RCMP.
Autopsies were completed and the deaths of Sansom and Morris were deemed homicides by gunshots, said RCMP.
A man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but his name will not be released at this time pending a swearing of information, according to RCMP.
RCMP will provide a further update on April 2.