EDMONTON -- Bonnyville RCMP are investigating after two men were found dead in a rural area Saturday morning.

The men were found outside a parked truck with "obvious gun shot wounds" around 4 a.m. north of Glendon.

After being called to the scene near Township Road 622 and Range Road 84, Mounties determined both deaths appeared suspicious.

Family identified the 39-year-old victim as Jacob Sansom, and the 57-year-old victim as Morris Cardinal, Sansom’s uncle.

Autopsies on March 31 will confirm the manner and cause of death.

The truck found on scene is being forensically examined.

Police are looking two other trucks, one of which a black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500.

"We understand that there were two trucks seen in that area between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.," said Corp. Laurel Scott.

"So we're asking anybody associated to those trucks – passengers, drivers – to please call us. We want to talk to you."

RCMP are looking for trail cam, dashboard cam and video surveillance footage from 8 p.m. March 27 to 4 a.m. March 28 from areas in M.D. Bonnyville:

Range Road 84;

Range Road 85;

Range Road 90;

Township Road 614;

Township Road 620; and

Township Road 622.

Police are also asking anyone who were in the area around that time or saw the truck involved to contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200.