Stony Plain flooded for the second time in just over a week Monday night, and people who live there are frustrated.

The town received between 50 and 75 millimetres of rain in approximately 35 minutes.

"This one was a little bit worse," said Greg Zirk, Stony Plain's manager of operations. "We've had another one in 100-year-storm event in eight days."

Moments after the second flood, a homeowner on Umbach Road told CTV News Edmonton his basement was under water again.

On that same road, residents said only three homes were spared. Homeowners believe the majority of their flooding was a result of backed up sewers.

"It's certainly something council is aware of and we're looking into," Stony Plain Deputy Mayor Eric Meyer said.

Residents are hoping for a break, but storms are on the forecast for the next few days.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch