Fort McMurray RCMP have charged a second man with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide last June.

John Bradley Healey, 36, was found dead on a road in the early morning of June 13.

On August 27, Trevor Kirke Brown, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and on September 14, Bernard Corrigan, 39, was arrested and charged with the same offence.

Corrigan is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.