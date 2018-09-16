Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Second man charged in Fort McMurray homicide
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 12:24PM MDT
Fort McMurray RCMP have charged a second man with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide last June.
John Bradley Healey, 36, was found dead on a road in the early morning of June 13.
On August 27, Trevor Kirke Brown, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and on September 14, Bernard Corrigan, 39, was arrested and charged with the same offence.
Corrigan is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.