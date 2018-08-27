Police in northern Alberta have charged a man in his 30s, months after another man was found dead in Fort McMurray.

Back on June 13, the body of John Bradley Healey, 36, was found on a road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive.

His death was later determined to be homicide.

On Monday, RCMP said Trevor Kirke Bown, 36, had been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have details on the incident or who may have seen or heard anything to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.