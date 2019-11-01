At least one taxidermied animal was seized from a south Edmonton home Friday by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

Officers were seen hauling out a stuffed owl among other items from a home on Prowse Lane in the city's Paisley neighbourhood.

Three Alberta Fish and Wildlife trucks and one trailer were stationed outside of the home most of Friday morning.

An item that appeared to be a horn or tusk was also spotted through a garage door.

Officers at the scene would only say the investigation was related to taxidermy.

CTV has reached out to Fish and Wildlife for more information on the search and seizure.