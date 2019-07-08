Semi driver injured in Highway 2 rollover
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 11:29AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 2:18PM MDT
A semi rollover near Leduc left one person injured and traffic delayed Monday morning.
The driver, and sole occupant, of a semi that rolled on northbound Highway 2 near Highway 2A around 6:45 a.m. was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane, and a detour route via Glen Park Road to Highway 2A was set up.
Highway 2 reopened just before 6 p.m.
RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.