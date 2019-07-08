A semi rollover near Leduc left one person injured and traffic delayed Monday morning.

The driver, and sole occupant, of a semi that rolled on northbound Highway 2 near Highway 2A around 6:45 a.m. was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane, and a detour route via Glen Park Road to Highway 2A was set up.

Highway 2 reopened just before 6 p.m.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.