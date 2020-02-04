EDMONTON -- A semi-driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Mayerthorpe early Tuesday morning.

Police were called about the shooting around 1:30 a.m. It happened in the industrial area at Highway 43 and 50 Street.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Sangudo, Alta. was sitting in his parked truck when an unknown person shot at the truck and fled the scene in a dark coloured Dodge Ram pick-up truck, RCMP said.

An RCMP spokesperson said there is no indication at this point that the shooter and the driver were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.