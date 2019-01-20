

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are warning motorists there may be traffic delays near Smoky Lake due to a semi rollover in the area.

According to police, a semi-tractor with two trailers carrying bitumen rolled over on Highway 831 north of Waskatenau, near Township Road 594.

No injuries or spills were reported.

Emergency personnel anticipated one lane would be reopened sometime after 5 p.m. for north and southbound traffic. Drivers were asked to avoid the area by taking Highway 63, or expect delays while cleanup was in process.

RCMP are conducting an investigation.