A senate committee was in Edmonton Tuesday to hear from Albertans on the federal government's controversial bill to ban tankers off the B.C. coast.

Bill C-48, also known as the oil tanker moratorium act, is a controversial piece of federal legislation. It's believed this bill discriminates against Alberta oil, as it impedes Alberta from getting its product to new markets.

Jason Kenney, who was sworn in as premier Tuesday, criticized the “discriminatory” bill.

“Bill C-48 is only part of a massive attack on Alberta’s — and Canada’s — natural resource economy under the current federal government’s agenda,” Kenney said in a statement. “Why is Alberta oil being singled out for attack? It is illogical and discriminatory, and its only justification is that it serves the current federal government’s desire to suffocate Alberta’s energy industry.”

Bill C-48 bans oil tankers carrying more than 12,500 tonnes of crude oil in the waters between the northern tip of Vancouver Island and the Alaska border, but it doesn't include foreign tankers.

“We’re here in protest because it really only bans Canadian oil which is the most ethical, most environmentally produced oil in the world,” Lynn Ellis with Canada Action said.

Dale Swampy, who represents the National Coalition of Chiefs, attended to show not all Indigenous Canadians are against the oil industry.

“There are maybe as many as 400 chiefs across this country who support industry that are pro-development who want to participate as partners in this economy.

Earlier Tuesday Senator David Tkachuk, the chair of the transport committee, told CTV News he’s opposed to Bill C-48.

“If they impose this moratorium there will be no pipeline built to the west coast, so we are going to be land locked, which is a terrible thing for the country, bad for Alberta and Saskatchewan and any future oil discoveries in the west,” he said. “It's going to be extremely difficult because it is aimed directly at Fort McMurray and heavy oil.”

The public hearing will wrap up in Regina Wednesday.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa and Nicole Weisberg