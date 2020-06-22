EDMONTON -- A 79-year-old man is dead after two-vehicle crash in a highway northwest of Edmonton Monday morning.

The crash happened north of Barrhead, Alta., at the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 18 at approximately 7 a.m., RCMP said.

According to police, the 79-year-old driver of the car was headed south across the intersection and collided with a truck headed east.

The car's driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

RCMP are investigating the crash but no charges are anticipated.