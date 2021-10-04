Sentencing hearing begins for driver in 2020 crash that killed 3

Edmonton -

A sentencing hearing got underway Monday for the Ontario man who was behind the wheel of an Audi sedan when it struck a south Edmonton Starbucks, killing three passengers.

Oscar Benjumea, 26, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of dangerous driving causing death in the July 2020 crash.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for two days in Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Benjumea was driving his 2018 Audi R S5 at a speed of up to 186 km/h in an area with a posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

Three people — two women, aged 21 and 20, and a man, 32 — were found dead in the vehicle. They were later identified as Georgia Donovan, Faisal Yousef and Emma Macarthur.

Benjumea was pulled from the wreck and walked away from the scene, according to court documents.

He was arrested 10 hours later at his home in southwest Edmonton and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.