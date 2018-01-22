The sentencing hearing for two men convicted in a triple murder in central Alberta in 2013 started Monday, but a final decision was put over to next month.

Sentencing started for Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank Monday in a Red Deer courtroom.

Back on January 10, the two men were found guilty of planning to, and then killing Klaus’ parents Gordon and Sandra, and his sister Monica in 2013.

The family’s home was then burned with the bodies inside.

During the trial, court heard Klaus was having issues with his father, and had offered Frank money to kill the family.

On Monday, Klaus’ defence lawyer argued the men should serve the three 25 year sentences for first degree murder concurrently, and not consecutively, as 75 years behind bars would essentially be “a death sentence.”

Klaus' defence argues 75 years is essentially a death sentence for Jason Klaus (42y/o), and doesn't encourage good behaviour/rehab in prison - says let the parole board do its job in 25 years #yeg #yyc #RedDeer — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) January 22, 2018

Justice Eric Macklin was expected to hand down sentences for Klaus and Frank Monday afternoon, but that decision was put over until February 14, that decision was made just before 1 p.m. Monday.

With files from Jeremy Thompson