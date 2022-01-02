Serious 2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 28 injures 6 people, 3 taken to hospital

A two-vehicle collision northeast of Bonnyville, Alta., sent two people to hospital and injured a young child and baby.

According to RCMP, officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to a crash at Highway 28 and Range Road 444, near Fort Kent, Alta.

The driver of the first vehicle was airlifted to hospital in stable condition with serious injuries. The other occupants, a female and young child, suffered minor injuries.

Mounties said that three people were in the second vehicle, including a small baby. The driver and passenger were taken to hospital by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The baby was treated for minor injuries.

Motorists travelling in the area were diverted off of Highway 28 until around 4:45 p.m., RCMP said.

No further details were available.

Fort Kent is about 252 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, between Cold Lake and Bonnyville.