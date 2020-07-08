EDMONTON -- RCMP and Sturgeon County Emergency Services closed a portion of Highway 28 just west of Bon Accord Wednesday evening after a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

The semi was seen facing westbound on the side of the highway with front-end damage, a badly-damaged passenger vehicle was being towed out of the north side ditch around 7 p.m.

Traffic was detoured in the area of Highway 28 and Range Road 242.

CTV News Edmonton reached an RCMP spokesperson who said he had no details on the collision, but he was working to issue a news release.